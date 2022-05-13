Putin and Scholz discuss 'blocked' Ukraine peace talks - Kremlin

May 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Ukraine in a telephone call on Friday, the Kremlin said.

Putin told Scholz that progress in negotiations over an end to the conflict had been "essentially blocked by Kyiv", but that the two sides were continuing talks on various levels.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

