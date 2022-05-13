Putin and Scholz discuss 'blocked' Ukraine peace talks - Kremlin

1 minute read

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Pool via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

May 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Ukraine in a telephone call on Friday, the Kremlin said.

Putin told Scholz that progress in negotiations over an end to the conflict had been "essentially blocked by Kyiv", but that the two sides were continuing talks on various levels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.