Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires at a residence outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2022.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia's armed forces from 1.9 to 2.04 million, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The figure, which includes a 137,000 increase in the number of military personnel to 1.15 million, comes into effect on Jan 1.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

