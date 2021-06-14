Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Putin on successor: ready to support a critic if he is true to Russia

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present the Russian Hero of Labour gold medals and national awards at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the U.S. television network NBC in an interview, when asked about plans for a successor, that he is ready to support someone who is faithful to the country even if he is critical of the president.

"If I see an individual, even if he is critical of some of my activities, but I see that the individual ... is faithful to the country ... whatever his attitude towards me is, I would do everything to support such people," the Kremlin website quoted Putin as saying.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 2:33 PM UTCNATO designates China as a “systemic” challenge

NATO will confront China's military ambitions for the first time and designate Beijing as presenting "systemic challenges", according to a copy of a summit communique seen by Reuters and set for release later on Monday.

WorldEXCLUSIVE NATO approaches Qatar to seek training base for Afghan forces after withdrawal
WorldNew Israeli government faces tension with Palestinians over Jerusalem
WorldThe trauma helpline taking calls from Gaza during conflict and beyond
WorldChina denounces G7 statement, urges group to stop slandering country