Europe
Putin tells EU's Michel sanctions plans against Belarus 'counterproductive'
MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel that the EU's plans to introduce sanctions against Belarus were counterproductive, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
In the phone call, Putin and Michel also discussed the migrant crisis on the Belarus' borders as well as the conflict in Ukraine.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams
