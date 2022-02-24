1 minute read
Putin tells Russian business people he had no choice over Ukraine
MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had no other option but to order what he has called a special operation against Ukraine, saying all of Moscow's previous attempts to change the security situation had come to nothing.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction that its attack on Ukraine will bring. read more
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn
