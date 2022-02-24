Putin tells Russian business people he had no choice over Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media following a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had no other option but to order what he has called a special operation against Ukraine, saying all of Moscow's previous attempts to change the security situation had come to nothing.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction that its attack on Ukraine will bring. read more

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn

