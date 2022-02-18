1 minute read
Putin tells Ukraine to sit down for talks with Moscow-backed separatists
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Ukraine on Friday to sit down for negotiations with Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's east, citing rising tensions in the region and calling for the implementation of the Minsk peace process.
At a news conference in Moscow, Putin also said Russia was ready to follow a negotiation track with NATO on its security demands, but that the U.S.-led military alliance and Washington were not yet in a mood to engage on Moscow's key concerns.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Mark Trevelyan, Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.