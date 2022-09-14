Putin tells U.N. chief he welcomes cooperation with IAEA over Zaporizhzhia plant - Kremlin

FILE PHOTO -Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 14, 2022. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and Guterres discussed a deal on exports of Ukrainian grain from its Black Sea ports as well as exports of Russian food and fertilizers.

Reporting by Reuters

