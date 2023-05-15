Putin touts cooperation with ex-Soviet states in Security Council meeting

[1/2] Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, May 15, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS















May 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told members of his Security Council that their video meeting on Monday should discuss the benefits of cooperation among former Soviet states.

The meeting is usually held on a Friday but was brought forward for undisclosed reasons.

"We and the republics of the former Soviet Union have a whole range of significant competitive advantages," Putin told the meeting, which was attended by top members of his cabinet, in televised opening remarks.

"Let's talk about this today, about what more can and should be done in order to achieve better results in our joint work."

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Moscow's ex-Soviet neighbours have become vital economic partners as it grapples with Western trade sanctions.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.