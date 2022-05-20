Putin warns of "cyber-aggression" against Russia, promises security shakeup

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

May 20 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the number of cyber attacks on Russia by foreign "state structures" had increased and that Moscow would need to bolster its cyber defences by cutting the risk of using foreign software and hardware.

"Purposeful attempts are being made to disable the Internet resources of Russia's critical information infrastructure", Putin said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.