1 minute read
Putin warns of "cyber-aggression" against Russia, promises security shakeup
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 20 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the number of cyber attacks on Russia by foreign "state structures" had increased and that Moscow would need to bolster its cyber defences by cutting the risk of using foreign software and hardware.
"Purposeful attempts are being made to disable the Internet resources of Russia's critical information infrastructure", Putin said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.