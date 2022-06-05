Putin warns West: Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address announcing the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released February 24, 2022. Russian Pool/Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia would strike new targets if the United States started supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

If such missiles are supplied, "we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting," Putin was quoted as saying in an interview Rossiya-1 state television channel.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

