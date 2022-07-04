1 minute read
Putin will not congratulate Biden on July 4, Kremlin says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday's U.S. Independence Day because of Washington's "unfriendly" actions towards Moscow, the Kremlin said.
"Congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "The United States' unfriendly policies are the reason."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.