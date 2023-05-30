Putin working in Kremlin, has been briefed on drone attacks - spokesman















MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin is working in the Kremlin and has been briefed about drone attacks on Moscow, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov also said Russian air defences and the defence ministry had worked well in dealing with the assault and added that there were currently no plans for Putin to comment on the drone attack, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.

Earlier, Russia's defence ministry said air defences had destroyed eight drones.

Reporting by Reuters











