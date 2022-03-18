Putin's power must be destroyed, German econ minister says

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia March 3, 2022. Sputnik/Andrey Gorshkov/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin's power to be reduced and ultimately destroyed.

"We should do everything we can to reduce Putin's power and, in the end, to destroy it," Habeck, who is also German vice chancellor, told ARD television.

Habeck resisted calls for an immediate stop to energy imports from Russia, adding: "When we can say with oil and gas ... we have secured supply chains, then we can take the next step."

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray

