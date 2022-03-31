Putin's rouble gas payment order covers deliveries due after April 1 - source

March 31 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for foreign gas buyers to use Gazprombank to make gas payments in roubles covers deliveries due after April 1, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

"Payments for 'April gas' on some contracts start in the second half of April, on others - in May," the source added.

