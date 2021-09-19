Skip to main content

Europe

Qatar flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans leaves Kabul, official says

1 minute read

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A fourth chartered flight carrying civilians from Afghanistan to Qatar since U.S. forces withdrew last month left Kabul on Sunday with more than 230 passengers, including Afghans, Americans and Europeans, a Qatari official said.

The Qatar Airways operated flight was also carrying citizens from Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Britain, Finland and the Netherlands, Qatari assistant foreign minister Lolwah Rashid Al Khater wrote on Twitter.

A second Qatari official said there were 236 passengers, making it the largest evacuation flight since the withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces ended on Aug. 31.

"Qatar will continue its collaboration with international partners on efforts that ensure freedom of movement in Afghanistan, while working with various parties on the ground towards more general progress in the country moving forward," the second official said.

The passengers will initially stay in a compound in the Qatari capital Doha that is hosting Afghans and other evacuees.

Qatar has emerged has a key interlocutor between the West and the Taliban. The Gulf state is a close U.S. ally, hosting the largest American military base in the Middle East, and has hosted a Taliban political office since 2013.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:41 AM UTC

Macron to hold call with U.S. President Biden -French government spokesman

French President Emmanuel Macron will have a call with U.S. President Joe Biden in the next few days, the French government spokesman said on Sunday, amid a diplomatic crisis triggered by Australia's cancellation of submarine contract with Paris.

Europe
Germany's Laschet under pressure as final election debate nears
Europe
UK vows to manage fallout from soaring gas prices
Europe
Thousands march for LGBTQ+ rights in Ukraine despite some opposition
Europe
Crowds flock to Champs-Elysees during Paris car-free day