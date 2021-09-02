Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Quake of magnitude 4.0 strikes near Greek town of Thebes, shakes Athens

1 minute read

ATHENS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck early on Thursday near the town of Thebes in central Greece and was felt in Athens, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

The quake hit about 4 km (2.5 miles) northeast of the town of Thebes at a depth of 5 km (3.1 miles) at 0548 GMT.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · September 1, 2021 · 8:49 PM UTC

Storm hits Spain, flooding towns, cutting electricity, rail services

An intense rain storm on Wednesday wreaked havoc in several parts of Spain, causing severe flooding in some towns, leaving thousands of people without electricity and forcing the closure of some roads and rail links.

Europe
Biden pledges U.S. support, security aid in first meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Europe
EU health body says no urgent need for vaccine boosters
Europe
EU says it will not rush into recognising the Taliban
Europe
Pope denies resignation report, says leads normal life after surgery