Queen of Denmark diagnosed with coronavirus
COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19, the Danish royal court said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 82-year-old head of state has cancelled her appointments for the week.
A palace spokesperson declined to give further comment.
Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen and Terje Solsvik in Oslo, editing by Anna Ringstrom
