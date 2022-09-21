Queen of Denmark diagnosed with coronavirus

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Denmark's Queen Margrethe pays her respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, in London, Britain, September 18, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19, the Danish royal court said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old head of state has cancelled her appointments for the week.

A palace spokesperson declined to give further comment.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen and Terje Solsvik in Oslo, editing by Anna Ringstrom

