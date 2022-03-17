Raiffeisen bank's Russian arm says it will continue to operate

A Russian police officer stands in front of a branch of the Raiffeisen Bank in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 17 (Reuters) - The Russian arm of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) on Thursday said it will continue servicing its clients in Russia irrespective of a potential withdrawal by its Austrian parent.

The Austrian bank, one of the European lenders most exposed to Russia, earlier said it was considering a possible withdrawal from Russia. read more

Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman

