Rail in northern Germany at a standstill due to technical issue















BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German rail traffic in Northern Germany, including in the state of Lower Saxony and the city states of Bremen and Hamburg, was at a standstill on Saturday morning due to a technical problem, a spokesperson for operator Deutsche Bahn said.

The spokesperson said the cause was an issue with radio communication.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Sarah Marsh and Christian Ruettger; Editing by Catherine Evans











