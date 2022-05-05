Re-elected French President Macron to meet with Germany's Scholz on Monday - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he leaves after his visit at Percy Army Hospital in Clamart, near Paris, France, 28 April 2022. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Germany for a first official visit after his re-election on Monday, the Elysee told Reuters on Thursday.

The talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will focus on defense and energy policy, the Elysee added.

Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Tassilo Hummel

