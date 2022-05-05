1 minute read
Re-elected French President Macron to meet with Germany's Scholz on Monday - Elysee
PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Germany for a first official visit after his re-election on Monday, the Elysee told Reuters on Thursday.
The talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will focus on defense and energy policy, the Elysee added.
Reporting by Michel Rose
