Factbox: Reaction to the killing of UK lawmaker David Amess

Police officers are seen at the scene where MP David Amess was stabbed during constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said. read more

Below is reaction to the death of David Amess:

CARRIE JOHNSON, WIFE OF PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON

"Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children."

DOMINIC RAAB, UK DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER

"Heartbroken that we have lost Sir David Amess MP. A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit - including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend."

SIMON COVENEY, IRISH FOREIGN MINISTER

"What a shocking and tragic incident. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with family, friends and political colleagues of Sir David Amess MP."

NADHIM ZAHAWI, UK EDUCATION MINISTER

"Rest In Peace Sir David. You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many."

SAJID JAVID, UK HEALTH MINISTER

"Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess' murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role. My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life."

KWASI KWARTENG, UK BUSINESS MINISTER

"Sir David was a thoroughly decent, kind and thoughtful man. An exemplary Member of Parliament who fought for his constituents with devotion. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this deeply tragic time."

MICHAEL GOVE, UK LEVELLING UP MINISTER

"David Amess’s passing is heartbreakingly sad. Just terrible, terrible news. He was a good and gentle man, he showed charity and compassion to all, his every word and act were marked by kindness. My heart goes out to his family."

TRACEY CROUCH, CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKER AND FORMER MINISTER

"Heartbroken. I could write reams on how Sir David was one of the kindest, most compassionate, well liked colleagues in Parliament. But I can't. I feel sick. I am lost.

"Rest in Peace. A little light went out in Parliament today. We will miss you."

BRENDAN COX, HUSBAND OF LABOUR LAWMAKER JO COX WHO WAS MURDERED IN 2016

"My thoughts and love are with David's family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew MacAskill, Catherine Evans and Giles Elgood

