Reaction and remarks from Biden's visit to Ukraine















KYIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Following are comments and reaction from U.S. President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskiy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"When (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.

"I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments.

"Later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia's war machine.

"The cost that Ukraine has had to pay is extraordinarily high. Sacrifices have been far too great. We know that there will be difficult days and weeks and years ahead."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"Historic. Timely. Brave ... an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."

"I am thankful to the U.S. for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine's victory.

​ "This visit of the U.S. president to Ukraine, the first for 15 years, is the most important visit in the entire history of Ukraine-U.S. relations.

"We discussed the question of long-range weapons, and weapons which could be supplied which have hitherto not been supplied."

UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA

"This visit is the victory of the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskiy. It has been conducted in spite of everything for the sake of Ukraine's victory and all the free world. It is a clear signal to the swamp - no one is afraid of you!"

RUSSIAN ANALYST TATIANA STANOVAYA

"Of course for the Kremlin this will be seen as further proof that the United States has bet on Russia's strategic defeat in the war and that the war itself has turned irrevocably into a war between Russia and the West.

"Tomorrow's address (by Putin) was expected to be very hawkish, targeted at a demonstrative rupture of relations with the West. Now additional edits could be introduced to make it even tougher."

YURII, CITIZEN IN KYIV

"This was as unexpected for me as for anyone else. It's a very pleasant surprise. This visit is an important step by President Biden, and I hope that news on military assistance will follow this step. I don't think Biden would have come here without announcing important long-awaited aid for us, F-16s, for example."

INNA ROMANIUK, CITIZEN IN KYIV

"This is super, it's great, our partners are proving their support. This lifts some of the doubts I had about the United States' loyalty."

GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON STEFFEN HEBESTREIT

Biden visit is a "good signal".

