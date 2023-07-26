Reactions to the death of singer Sinead O'Connor

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song "Nothing Compares 2 U", has died at the age of 56, Irish national broadcaster RTE quoted her family as saying on Wednesday.

Below is some reaction to her death:

IRISH PRIME MINISTER LEO VARADKAR

"Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinead O'Connor.

Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music."

MUSICIAN TIM BURGESS

"Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace."

IRISH FOREIGN MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN:

"Devastated to hear of the passing of Sinead O'Connor. One of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond. Our hearts goes out to her children, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her."

