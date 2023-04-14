Factbox: Reactions to ruling on French pension reform















PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - France's Constitutional Court on Friday cleared plans by the government of President Emmanuel Macron to raise the legal retirement age to 64 from 62. read more

Here are some reactions from key players.

PRIME MINISTER ELISABETH BORNE

"The Constitutional Council has ruled...that the reform is in line with our constitution. The text arrives at the end of its democractic proces. Tonight there is no winner, no loser," Borne said on Twitter.

FRENCH LABOUR MINISTER OLIVIER DUSSOPT:

"The labour ministry and the pension system will work hard to make sure this reform is implemented on September 1," Dussopt said on Twitter.

CONSERVATIVE OPPOSITION PARTY LES REPUBLICAINS LEADER ERIC CIOTTI:

"The Constitutional Council has issued its ruling. All political forces must accept it and show respect for our institutions," Ciotti said on Twitter.

OPPOSITION SOCIALIST PARTY LEADER OLIVIER FAURE:

"The Constitutional Council only ruled on the legality of the law, its approval does not mean that this is a fair law ... French people have fought this reform for months, they will be disappointed and the fight will take other forms," Faure told reporters.

FAR-LEFT LA FRANCE INSOUMISE LEADER JEAN-LUC MELENCHON

"The Constitutional Council decision shows that it is more attentive to the needs of the presidential monarchy than to those of the sovereign people. The fight continues and must gather its forces," Melenchon said on Twitter.

FAR-RIGHT RASSEMBLEMENT NATIONAL LEADER MARINE LE PEN

"The Constitutional Court decision may close the institutional sequence, but the political fate of the pension reform has not been sealed. The people always have the last word, it is the people's right to prepare for the change in power that will be the result of this unnecessary and unjust reform," Le Pen said on Twitter.

BERTRAND HAMMACHE, LEADER OF THE CGT UNION'S BRANCH AT PARIS TRANSPORT OPERATOR RATP:

"The decision is not surprising, but it is disappointing. It is Macron confirming a declaration of war against workers," Hammache said.

