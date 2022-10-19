'Reality can hurt', Ukrainian official tells Russia over Kherson















KYIV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser told Russia on Wednesday that "reality can hurt" after a Russian-appointed official said the Ukrainian army was poised to try to retake the occupied city of Kherson and urged residents to evacuate.

Kherson is the biggest population centre seized by Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine and is on territory which President Vladimir Putin says is now formally incorporated into Russia, a move Ukraine and the West do not recognise.

"Less than a month has passed since the pompous announcement of Kherson annexation and solemn concert on the Red Square, as the self-proclaimed "city administration"...ceremoniously evacuates in anticipation of Ukrainian justice. Reality can hurt if you live in a fictional fantasy world," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.