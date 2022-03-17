Red Cross Chief calls on warring parties to allow aid into Mariupol

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer visits a children's hospital, which is under reconstruction in the rebel-controlled town of Horlivka (Gorlovka) near Donetsk, Ukraine, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

GENEVA, March 17 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross has called on the warring parties to allow safe passage out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and allow aid in, the organisation's head Peter Maurer said on Thursday.

The ICRC had to leave the city on Wednesday, Maurer told a news conference, because its staff had "no operational capacity any more", but the organisation would be making arrangements to bring aid "as soon as we have a safe way".

The ICRC was also still seeking access to prisoners of war from both sides in the conflict, adding captured troops should be treated with dignity and not exposed to "public curiosity."

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehey and John Revill; Editing by Alex Richardson

