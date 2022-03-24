1 minute read
Red Cross chief says he plans to discuss POWs with Russian defence ministry
March 24 (Reuters) - The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, said in Moscow on Thursday that he planned to discuss prisoners of war with the Russian Defence Ministry.
He also plans to discuss the Geneva Conventions, he told a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Maurer is in Moscow for talks on the Ukraine conflict.
Reporting by Reuters
