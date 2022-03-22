Red Cross chief travelling to Moscow for meetings on Ukraine

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022 in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Video taken March 17, 2022. ICRC/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

GENEVA, March 22 (Reuters) - The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, is on his way to Moscow for talks on the Ukraine conflict, an ICRC spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"He has meetings planned on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the ongoing dialogue connected to the conflict in Ukraine," ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso said in an email to Reuters, without elaborating. Maurer has been in Kyiv this week seeking better humanitarian access and greater protection for civilians.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.