Red Cross convoy heading to Mariupol unable to proceed, turns back - ICRC

ZURICH, April 1 (Reuters) - A Red Cross convoy travelling to the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol to evacuate civilians has turned around, the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday, saying it had become impossible to proceed.

"An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team that had been on its way to Mariupol on Friday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians had to return to Zaporizhzhia after arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed," ICRC said in a statement.

The ICRC earlier on Friday said teams were on the way to Mariupol, with a spokesperson saying they were hopeful that evacuations of thousands of civilians could begin that day. read more

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

