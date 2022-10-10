Red Cross pauses Ukraine operations for security reasons















GENEVA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross has temporarily halted its work in Ukraine for security reasons, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, after Russia fired missiles at cities across Ukraine. read more

"For security reasons, our teams have paused operations today," a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters question.

The Norwegian Refugee Council also said that it had halted its aid operations there until it is safe to resume.

