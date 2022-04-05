1 minute read
Red Cross team 'released' after being blocked on way to Mariupol - Ukrainian deputy PM
LVIV, Ukraine, April 5 (Reuters) - A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been released after being stopped during an attempt to reach the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol and held in nearby Manhush, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
"After negotiations, they were released during the night and sent to Zaporizhzhia," said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister
Iryna Vereshchuk, referring to a nearby city.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
