Referendums organised by Russia in Ukraine are worthless, says Polish president

Polish President Andrzej Duda delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the shipping canal through the Vistula Spit in Skowronki, Poland, 17 September 2022. Michał Ryniak/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

WARSAW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Referendums organised by Russia in territories it occupies in Ukraine are worth nothing and Poland will not recognise the results, the Polish president said on Tuesday.

"(The referendums) are worth nothing - the truth is that the result is decided in the Kremlin and not by voting," Andrzej Duda told reporters during a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.