Referendums organised by Russia in Ukraine are worthless, says Polish president
WARSAW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Referendums organised by Russia in territories it occupies in Ukraine are worth nothing and Poland will not recognise the results, the Polish president said on Tuesday.
"(The referendums) are worth nothing - the truth is that the result is decided in the Kremlin and not by voting," Andrzej Duda told reporters during a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.
