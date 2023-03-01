Italy's Meloni urges EU to do more to halt people smuggling after tragedy

Summary PM Meloni says people traffickers must be halted

CROTONE, Italy, March 1 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday called on fellow European Union leaders to do more to halt illegal immigration and prevent further tragedies at sea, after dozens of people were killed in a shipwreck off Italy.

Meloni, who heads a right-wing coalition, said criminal gangs and people traffickers should not be able to control the flow of migrants and warned of unprecedented pressure from the number of people trying to reach Europe.

In a letter to EU leaders, Meloni called for urgent steps "to counteract and dissuade illegal departures," holding out the prospect of "special payments to the countries of origin and transit so they cooperate actively."

Her comments came as the death toll from Sunday's migrant shipwreck off the southern Italian coast rose to 67, with many people still unaccounted for. Rescuers found two more children, bringing the underage victims of the tragedy to 16.

Some family members arrived from northern Europe to mourn the dead and try to trace survivors. Rescuers said most of the migrants came from Afghanistan, with others from Pakistan, Iran, Somalia and Syria.

The vessel, which authorities believe was carrying up to 200 migrants, had set sail from Turkey and sank in rough seas near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on Calabria's eastern coast.

GOVERNMENT CRITICISED

The tragedy has intensified a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently elected right-wing government's tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.

Elly Schlein, the new leader of Italy's opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) criticised Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi after he made remarks appearing to blame migrants and traffickers for embarking on dangerous sea journeys with their families.

"What real alternative do people fleeing in search of protection have, beyond being tortured to death or dying at sea?" Schlein said in parliament.

Mourners react near coffins of victims who died in a migrant shipwreck, in Crotone, Italy March 1, 2023.

In her letter, Meloni said countries should be free to decide how many immigrants they wanted to admit by legal routes.

She said the 27-nation EU should provide help to victims of war and disaster both outside of its borders and by establishing humanitarian corridors for those it chose to admit.

RESPONSE QUESTIONED

The relatives of victims paid their respects to their loved ones on Wednesday in a sports hall in the Calabrian city of Crotone, where the coffins of more than 60 migrants who perished in the incident were laid out.

Locals have also been leaving flowers, messages, candles and other mementoes by metal railings outside the sports arena.

"I've felt very affected by this situation. I didn't come only this morning, I have been here for days and I've seen how the number of dead has been rising," Giovanni Antonio Marsala, a 53-year-old resident of Crotone, told Reuters.

In Italy, further controversy raged over whether the coast guard and police could have done more to prevent the shipwreck.

Authorities have said that patrol boats were sent to intercept the migrants, but severe weather forced them to return to port. Police then mobilised search units along the coastline, and found bodies washed ashore.

Crotone port authority commander Vittorio Aloi told journalists that all correct procedures were followed.

"On a human level, I am distressed (by the tragedy) but on a professional level I am fine, I can assure you," he said before entering the sports hall.

