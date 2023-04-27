Remains of an unidentified military object found in Polish forest, says defence ministry















WARSZAWA, April 27 (Reuters) - The remains of "an unidentified military object" were found in the north of Poland, in the town of Zamosc near Bydgoszcz, the country's Ministry of National Defence said on Twitter on Thursday.

"The situation does not threaten the safety of residents. The place of the find is being investigated by Polish officers, military police and sappers," ministry said.

The military prosecutor's office is also investigating what Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro described on Twitter as "the remains of an aerial military object" in a forest several kilometres from Bydgoszcz.

