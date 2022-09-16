1 minute read
Reports of mass graves in Ukraine are 'horrifying' -White House
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Reports of a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces are "horrifying," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.
(This story refiles to correct day to Friday)
Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese
