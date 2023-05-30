Residents of Kyiv high-rise evacuated after falling debris sparks fire - mayor















May 30 (Reuters) - Residents of a high-rise apartment building in Kyiv were being evacuated early on Tuesday after falling debris from a destroyed Russia-launched air target sparked a fire, said Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured, Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging channel.

Kyiv's military administration officials posted a photo on their Telegram messaging channel showing flames bursting out from a top floor of a multi-storey apartment building.

The city's state administration, separate from the military administration, said on Telegram that windows were broken and doors torn out in several apartments.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Dan Peleschuk, Gleb Garanich and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.