Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Return to normal life after COVID may not occur until 2023 -French scientist

1 minute read

People wearing protective face masks walk on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in France, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

  • https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/
  • https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - A return to normal life following the COVID-19 virus outbreak may not occur until 2022 or even 2023, said professor Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who advises the French government.

Delfraissy also told BFM TV on Friday that France could reach around 50,000 new daily COVID-19 cases by the beginning of August.

He had said on Thursday that the fourth wave of new coronavirus infections should hit French hospitals in the second half of August.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 6:55 AM UTCOnce its strength, water now threatens Germany

Bad Muenstereifel's transformation from picturesque but sleepy German tourist town into an outlet shopping centre put it on the map for millions of visitors.

EuropeFrance's Macron changes phone in light of Pegasus case
EuropeEU seeks two-month delay in talks on Hungary recovery plan -PM
EuropeUK's Johnson urges EU to consider post-Brexit proposals seriously
EuropePreparing to bow out, Merkel too busy to think about life after office