Rezolv, Low Carbon to construct two onshore wind farms in Romania















LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Clean power producer Rezolv and British renewable energy investment firm Low Carbon will construct two onshore wind farms in Romania with combined capacity of up to 600 megawatts, Rezolv said on Monday.

The two wind farms will be located in the communes of Adamclisi & Deleni in Romania's Constanta county. Once operational, they will generate enough clean energy to power more than 332,000 homes.

Rezolv has now acquired a 51% stake in the projects from Low Carbon and the deal is expected to reach financial close during the second half of 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

Rezolv was launched this year, backed by 500 million euros from Actis, an investor in sustainable infrastructure.

The company has more than 2 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar power in development. Low Carbon aims to build 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











