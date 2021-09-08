Skip to main content

RKI chief warns of "massive momentum" in COVID cases in autumn

People queue to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a night of vaccinations with music, at the Arena Treptow vaccination centre in Berlin, Germany, August 9, 2021. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Germany could see a "massive momentum" in new COVID cases in autumn if the vaccination rate does not increase, the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said on Wednesday.

"It is still in our hands," Lothar Wieler told a news conference, adding it was very important to intensify the vaccination campaign.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Ludwig Burger

