RKI chief warns of "massive momentum" in COVID cases in autumn
BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Germany could see a "massive momentum" in new COVID cases in autumn if the vaccination rate does not increase, the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said on Wednesday.
"It is still in our hands," Lothar Wieler told a news conference, adding it was very important to intensify the vaccination campaign.
