Rocket strikes oil depot in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region, says governor

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces takes part in tactical military exercises at a training ground in the Rivne region, Ukraine February 16, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 28 (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region said Russian forces had carried out a rocket strike on an oil depot in the region on Monday.

In a short video address posted online, Governor Vitaliy Koval said emergency services were at the scene, but did not give further details.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.