Rocket strikes oil depot in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region, says governor
LVIV, Ukraine, March 28 (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region said Russian forces had carried out a rocket strike on an oil depot in the region on Monday.
In a short video address posted online, Governor Vitaliy Koval said emergency services were at the scene, but did not give further details.
