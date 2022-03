Rockets destroy rail station, kill one person in Ukraine's Dnipro region, says governor

LVIV, Ukraine, March 22 (Reuters) - Rocket strikes destroyed a railway station in Ukraine's central-eastern Dnipro region on Tuesday, killing one person and damaging rails enough to prevent train passage indefinitely, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

The rockets hit a station of the town of Pavlohrad around 60 km (37 miles) east of the regional capital Dnipro.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

