Rockets hit district of Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, local authorities say

KYIV, June 18 (Reuters) - Rockets hit a southern district of Ukraine's central city of Kryvyi Rih on Saturday leading to at least two casualties, local authorities said in posts on messaging app Telegram.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.