Rockets hit district of Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, local authorities say
KYIV, June 18 (Reuters) - Rockets hit a southern district of Ukraine's central city of Kryvyi Rih on Saturday leading to at least two casualties, local authorities said in posts on messaging app Telegram.
Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens
