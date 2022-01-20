Romania daily COVID-19 cases at record high

A woman reacts after being vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the temporary vaccination center at Bran castle, in Brasov county, Romania, May 8, 2021. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record high 19,105 in the past 24 hours, government data showed on Thursday, but hospitalisations were still relatively low compared to the October height of the previous pandemic wave.

Romania is the European Union's second-least vaccinated state, with roughly 41% of the population fully inoculated amid distrust of state institutions and poor vaccine education.

Thirty-nine people died of the virus within the last 24 hours. The pandemic has killed 59,428 people in the country of 20 million people.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie

