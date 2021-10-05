Skip to main content

Romania daily COVID-19 cases at record high, exceed 15,000

People wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination center in Bucharest, Romania, June 11, 2021. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania exceeded 15,000 in the past 24 hours and there were no available intensive care beds on Tuesday, the government said, as the country grapples with the EU's second-lowest vaccination rate.

Authorities will suspend non-emergency surgery in state hospitals across Romania for a month, and redeploy staff in an effort to cope with a rising wave of COVID-19 patients.

The pandemic has killed 37,929 people in the country so far. Romania has vaccinated only a little over a third of its adult population because of distrust in state institutions and misinformation campaigns.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas

