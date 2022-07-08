Romania Q1 GDP +6.4% y/y vs preliminary estimate 6.5% - stats

July 8 (Reuters) - Romania's economy (ROGDP=ECI) rose 6.4% on the year in the first quarter, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Friday, below a preliminary estimate, while domestic consumption grew 6.4%.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 5.1% in seasonally adjusted terms in January-March, data showed.

* Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted.

Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Karol Badohal in Gdansk

