Romania reiterates advice for citizens to avoid travel to Russia















BUCHAREST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Romania's foreign ministry reiterated a call on Wednesday for Romanian citizens to consider leaving Russia or to avoid non-essential travel to the country amid escalating tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.

The call mirrors similar recommendations by other European countries in the region including Poland and Bulgaria.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.