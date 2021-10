A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient wearing a PPE mask sits in the emergency unit hallway of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases "Matei Bals" in Bucharest, Romania, October 11, 2021. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Romania reported a fresh daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday, and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.

It said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past 24 hours. More than 1,800 people are treated in intensive care units across Romania, it added.

Reporting by Radu Marinas

