Romania says its citizens should leave Ukraine immediately
BUCHAREST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Romania's foreign ministry reiterated on Thursday all Romanian citizens should leave Ukraine immediately, after Russia invaded the country.
The ministry said its embassy in Kyiv and consulates were in touch with Romanians who notified them of their presence in the country.
Reporting by Luiza Ilie
