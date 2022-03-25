Romania seeks smaller dividend from gas and power producers to enable investment

Turbines of a wind park are seen near Cernavoda, southeast Romania May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST, March 25 (Reuters) - Romania will collect fewer dividends from state-owned gas producer Romgaz (SNG.BX) and nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (ROSNN.BX) this year to leave them resources for investment projects, the energy minister said on Friday.

The government will collect dividends worth 50% of its share in the companies' profit rather than the usual 90%. It owns 70% of Romgaz and 82.5% of Nuclearelectrica.

"This is a first step and a signal that the Romanian state is leaving more money in the companies to enable investment," Energy Minister Virgil Popescu told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Romgaz reported a 52% rise in its net profit in 2021 to 1.9 billion lei ($423.15 million), while Nuclearelectrica posted a profit of 1.02 billion lei, up 45.5%.

The gas producer is expected to pay over $1.0 billion to Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) for its 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project, in a transaction which could be finalised in the second quarter.

The project, led by oil and gas group OMV Petrom (ROSNP.BX), majority controlled by Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI), is stalled pending changes to an offshore gas tax. read more

Romgaz also plans to develop its Caragele onshore gas field in central Romania, where it announced its biggest find in three decades in 2017.

Nuclearelectrica plans to build two more nuclear reactors at its plant on the Danube river in a consortium by 2030 and 2031, respectively. read more

Romanian and U.S. officials signed an agreement in 2020 to cooperate on adding the two reactors, in a project to be led by a U.S. construction and engineering firm. The country could also build small nuclear reactors.

($1 = 4.4901 lei)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.