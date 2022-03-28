Romania tries to defuse mine found floating off Black Sea coast

BUCHAREST, March 28 (Reuters) - A Romanian military dive team was trying to defuse a mine detected some 70 kilometres offshore in the Black Sea, the defence ministry said on Monday, one of several found drifting in recent days.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish authorities secured a mine close to the border with Bulgaria. On Saturday, they deactivated another ordinance, setting off a loud explosion north of Istanbul. read more

Russia's main intelligence agency said earlier in March that several mines had drifted to sea after breaking off from cables near Ukrainian ports, a claim dismissed by Kyiv as disinformation and an attempt to close off parts of the sea. read more

Romania shares borders of the Black Sea - a major shipping artery for grain and oil - with Bulgaria, Turkey and Ukraine, which Russia invaded a month ago by land, air and sea.

Fishermen first spotted the object earlier on Monday and reported it to the Romanian naval forces.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Bernadette Baum

